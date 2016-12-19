Madison-Area Ski, Snowmobile, and Sledding Info

Choose your winter adventure!
- For information on Dane County snowmobile trails, click here.
- For information on Dane County’s cross-country ski trails, click here.
Please remember that snowmobile and ski trails often cross private property—and that a trail pass is required to use them.
- Find sledding hills in Madison parks when you click here.
- For the statewide snow report from TravelWisconsin.com, click here.
Be safe and have fun, and after your day is over, save some hot chocolate for us.