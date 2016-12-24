Merry Christmas From the Magic Crew

If you think our job sounds like fun, that’s because it is. But one of the best parts involves the relationships we have with the people who listen.

Some Magic 98 listeners have been with us since the beginning, over 30 years ago. (Some go back even farther than that, when the radio station at 98.1 on your FM dial was WISM-FM.) On the other hand, some listeners are brand new. And some aren’t even within range of our signal. We hear from misplaced Madisonians who listen to Magic 98 online for a taste of home. And we hear from people who have never even been to Madison, but have made us a part of their lives.

Merry Christmas and thanks for listening from all of us at Magic 98, the ones pictured—Ginger Martin, Raina Bartell, Lanette Hansen, Pat O’Neill, Kathryn Vaughn, and Jim Bartlett—and the ones who are not: Sara Freeman, Patti Messmer, Beth Myers, Katie Austin, Kevin Conlon, Gary Cannalte, and Delilah.

Wherever you are, we’re grateful for your ears.