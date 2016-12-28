Imagine a concert where the headliners are Billy Joel, James Taylor, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac, Mariah Carey, and Elton John. Now imagine that the show also features other big stars from the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and right now, and is happening right here in Madison.

How much do you think a ticket would cost you?

Would you believe . . . nothing?

That’s the lineup for Magic 98’s New Year’s Concert on Monday, January 2. You don’t need a ticket, you don’t need a sitter, and the concession stand is as close as your own kitchen. You do have to get up early, however—or stay up late. The concert starts at midnight and continues through 7PM on Monday: 19 straight hours of live music from the Magic Music Vault, Madison’s biggest pop-music collection.

Happy New Year, and thanks for listening to Magic 98!