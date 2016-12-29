Celebrate the arrival of 2017 by going out . . . or by staying in.
Going out?
- Here’s a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations put together by Isthmus.
- Here’s a list courtesy of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Staying in?
- On New Year’s Eve, listen to Magic 98‘s Saturday at the 70s all day, capped off by Casey Kasem‘s original American Top 40 countdown of the top hits of 1973 from 9 until midnight.
- Magic Sunday Morning starts 2017 on January 1 from 7AM until noon, then Casey returns with the first part of American Top 40‘s top 100 of 1987 from noon til 4PM, followed by more Sunday at the 80s.
- Delilah closes out New Year’s Day from 7 until midnight.
- Right after Delilah, the New Year’s Concert begins, and it continues through 7PM on Monday, January 2.
Happy New Year . . . from Magic 98! We’ll be here in 2017, and we hope you’ll be here too.