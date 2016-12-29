Celebrate the arrival of 2017 by going out . . . or by staying in.

Going out?

Staying in?

On New Year’s Eve, listen to Magic 98 ‘s Saturday at the 70s all day, capped off by Casey Kasem ‘s original American Top 40 countdown of the top hits of 1973 from 9 until midnight.

‘s all day, capped off by ‘s original countdown of the top hits of 1973 from 9 until midnight. Magic Sunday Morning starts 2017 on January 1 from 7AM until noon, then Casey returns with the first part of American Top 40 ‘s top 100 of 1987 from noon til 4PM, followed by more Sunday at the 80s .

starts 2017 on January 1 from 7AM until noon, then returns with the first part of ‘s top 100 of 1987 from noon til 4PM, followed by more . Delilah closes out New Year’s Day from 7 until midnight.

closes out New Year’s Day from 7 until midnight. Right after Delilah, the New Year’s Concert begins, and it continues through 7PM on Monday, January 2.

Happy New Year . . . from Magic 98! We’ll be here in 2017, and we hope you’ll be here too.