Lanette’s Blog: Pictures of 2016

Let’s take a second to bow our heads to 2016, shall we? I beg you not to think about all the celebrities we lost or the politics that blew your mind, good or bad. Let’s not focus on notions of hate and madness. I encourage you to do one simple thing. Go back on your smartphone and look at the first picture you took last year. Mine was Everett sitting in his first big-boy booster seat in the back of our minivan. The second is one of the boys making a huge fort out of our living room furniture and anything else they could get their hands on. The third is a series of pictures from the night when Everett and Roman discovered Mary Poppins. We rewound the part where Bert and Mary sing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” a couple dozen times, and every single time it was met with squeals—and some of the best dance moves I’ve ever seen.

If you have a minute this weekend, take a deep breath and go over your pictures from the last year. We tend to snap the pics and then quickly move on and never look at them again. So enjoy a walk down memory lane and congratulate yourself for an exceptional year, if I do say so myself. It’s nice to be reminded of how awesome this life really is. Happy New Year!