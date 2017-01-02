Sentry Foods Community Baby Shower

Every January, Magic 98 is honored to participate in the Community Baby Shower with Sentry Foods. Visit a Sentry store and donate new or gently used baby and toddler items. Your donations will go to organizations in southern Wisconsin that help needy moms, babies, and toddlers.
Magic 98 will be broadcast from Sentry stores this month. We encourage you to come visit, play the Magic Prize Wheel, and make a donation—but you can donate anytime from January 4th through the 13th, wherever you see the Community Baby Shower signs.
- Saturday, January 7: Sauk Prairie Market, 645 3rd Street, Prairie du Sac, 11AM-1PM (your donations will benefit the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry)
- Wednesday, January 11: Columbus Sentry, 150 Commerce Drive, Columbus, 1130AM-1PM (your donations will benefit NICC Foundation—Neighbors in Constant Care)
- Friday, January 13: Metcalfe’s Market, West Towne Mall, Madison, 4:30-6PM (donations made at Metcalfe’s West Towne and Hilldale will benefit YWCA Madison)
Here’s a list of some needed items:
- Disposable diapers & pull ups (sizes 3, 4, and 5)
- Wet wipes
- Hand wipes
- New toys
- New children’s clothing
- New car seats
- Strollers
- New sippy cups
- Step stools
- New swim suits
- Pack and Plays
- Markers
- Healthy snacks
- Board picture books
- Picture books
- Multicultural dolls
- Books in Spanish
- Kids’ magazine subscriptions
- Chapter books (ages 5–9)
- Cultural storybooks
Thanks for helping the Community Baby Shower!