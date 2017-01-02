Sentry Foods Community Baby Shower

Every January, Magic 98 is honored to participate in the Community Baby Shower with Sentry Foods. Visit a Sentry store and donate new or gently used baby and toddler items. Your donations will go to organizations in southern Wisconsin that help needy moms, babies, and toddlers.

Magic 98 will be broadcast from Sentry stores this month. We encourage you to come visit, play the Magic Prize Wheel, and make a donation—but you can donate anytime from January 4th through the 13th, wherever you see the Community Baby Shower signs.

Saturday, January 7: Sauk Prairie Market , 645 3rd Street, Prairie du Sac, 11AM-1PM (your donations will benefit the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry )

, 645 3rd Street, Prairie du Sac, 11AM-1PM (your donations will benefit the ) Wednesday, January 11: Columbus Sentry , 150 Commerce Drive, Columbus, 1130AM-1PM (your donations will benefit NICC Foundation —Neighbors in Constant Care)

, 150 Commerce Drive, Columbus, 1130AM-1PM (your donations will benefit —Neighbors in Constant Care) Friday, January 13: Metcalfe’s Market, West Towne Mall, Madison, 4:30-6PM (donations made at Metcalfe’s West Towne and Hilldale will benefit YWCA Madison)

Here’s a list of some needed items:

Disposable diapers & pull ups (sizes 3, 4, and 5)

Wet wipes

Hand wipes

New toys

New children’s clothing

New car seats

Strollers

New sippy cups

Step stools

New swim suits

Pack and Plays

Markers

Healthy snacks

Board picture books

Picture books

Multicultural dolls

Books in Spanish

Kids’ magazine subscriptions

Chapter books (ages 5–9)

Cultural storybooks

Thanks for helping the Community Baby Shower!