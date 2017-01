Felix is our latest Kid of the Week. She was nominated by Lauren, who says, “Felix is smart, bold, and sweet. She’s not even a year-and-a-half old yet, but she can count to six and say many other words. She has an intrepid spirit and is often seeking new adventures. Fe loves to give high fives, hugs, and kisses, and she leaves a smile on everyone’s face.”

To find out how to nominate your kid—and to learn about the prizes each Kid of the Week receives—click here.