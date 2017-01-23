Get to Know Nolan: Kid of the Week

Our Kid of the Week is Nolan from Middleton. His mom, Amy, says: “Nolan is 4 and is as independent as they come. Not much has ever slowed him down! He is constantly on the move, and we’ve had to step up our game over the years just to keep up! Nolan loves playing with his action figures, watching Disney movies, and reading books. Big sister and brother Haven and Tyce are always trying to see what they can do to get smiles and laughs from Nolan. We are blessed to be his family and he is loved by many.

Your kid can be the next Kid of the Week. To sign up and learn about the prizes for each week’s kid, click here.

