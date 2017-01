How long would it take to play all the songs in the Magic Music Vault, from 1980 until now, in alphabetical order?

Good question. Let’s find out.

Magic 98 A to Z is on now. We’re starting with the A’s (because anything else would be weird) and working toward the Z’s. (Are there any Z’s? Listen to find out.)

Our weekend shows will air in their usual time slots on Saturday and Sunday. A to Z will be on the air weekdays from 6 in the morning until 7 at night until we’re done. Whenever that is.