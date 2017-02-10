Wisconsin Concert and Theater Listings

On this page, find listings for concerts, comedy performances, and stage productions coming to Madison, Milwaukee and other cities in Wisconsin. Find a show and go!  

FEBRUARY
10  Gladys Knight – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
11  Paula Poundstone – Madison/Majestic Theater
11  Jim Brickman – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
12  Boyz II Men – Madison/Overture Center
11-18  Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom
13  ABBA Mania (ABBA tribute show)- Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
18  Steely Dane (Steely Dan tribute band) – Stoughton/Opera House
20  Maroon 5 – Milwaukee/BMO Harris Bradley Center (postponed from October 1, 2016)
21  Air Supply – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Bingo and Casino
23  John Oates (of Hall & Oates) – Mequon/Homestead High School
25  One Woman Sex and the City – Madison/Barrymore Theater

MARCH
3/2-4/16  Beauty and the Beast – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater
Steve Martin and Martin Short – Madison/Overture Center
Bodeans – Madison/Barrymore Theater
Ina Garten (Q&A with the Barefoot Contessa) – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
Patti Smith – Milwaukee/Milwaukee Theater
10  Jerry Seinfeld – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
10  Jay Leno – Appleton/Fox Cities PAC
11  Kenny Rogers – Wisconsin Dells/Crystal Grand Music Theater
24  Jim Messina (of Loggins & Messina) – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom
25  The Lumineers – Milwaukee/BMO Harris Bradley Center
26  Kris Kristofferson – Madison/Capitol Theater
26  Rickie Lee Jones – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
27  America – Madison/Capitol Theater
27  Journey w/Asia – Green Bay/Resch Center
28  Journey w/Asia – Madison/Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
29  Peter Frampton – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
30  Green Day – Green Bay/Resch Center
31  Steven Wright – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
    
APRIL
The Music of Led Zeppelin (with members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra) – Madison/Overture Center
Emo Philips – Stoughton/Opera House
Gallagher – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom
Los Lobos – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom
Marshall Tucker Band w/Elvin Bishop – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
15  Dave Mason – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom
19  Brian Wilson (of the Beach Boys) – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
4/20-6/4  South Pacific – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater
27  Marc Maron – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
30  Beach Boys – Madison/Overture Center

MAY
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood (of Whose Line Is It Anyway?) – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater
13  Chicago – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
28  Tony Bennett – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
31  Patton Oswalt – Madison/Orpheum Theater

JUNE
Norah Jones – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
Diana Krall – Madison/Overture Center
John Legend – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater
10  Styx w/The Guess Who & the Little River Band – Dubuque/America’s River Festival
17  Billy Joel – Green Bay/Lambeau Field
6/8-7/23  Back to the 50s – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater

JULY
12  Huey Lewis and the News – Oshkosh/Riverside Park
14  Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald – Mequon/Rotary Park