Wisconsin Concert and Theater Listings

On this page, find listings for concerts, comedy performances, and stage productions coming to Madison, Milwaukee and other cities in Wisconsin. Find a show and go!

FEBRUARY

10 Gladys Knight – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

11 Paula Poundstone – Madison/Majestic Theater

11 Jim Brickman – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

12 Boyz II Men – Madison/Overture Center

11-18 Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom

13 ABBA Mania (ABBA tribute show)- Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

18 Steely Dane (Steely Dan tribute band) – Stoughton/Opera House

20 Maroon 5 – Milwaukee/BMO Harris Bradley Center (postponed from October 1, 2016)

21 Air Supply – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Bingo and Casino

23 John Oates (of Hall & Oates) – Mequon/Homestead High School

25 One Woman Sex and the City – Madison/Barrymore Theater



MARCH

3/2-4/16 Beauty and the Beast – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater

3 Steve Martin and Martin Short – Madison/Overture Center

4 Bodeans – Madison/Barrymore Theater

8 Ina Garten (Q&A with the Barefoot Contessa) – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

9 Patti Smith – Milwaukee/Milwaukee Theater

10 Jerry Seinfeld – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

10 Jay Leno – Appleton/Fox Cities PAC

11 Kenny Rogers – Wisconsin Dells/Crystal Grand Music Theater

24 Jim Messina (of Loggins & Messina) – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom

25 The Lumineers – Milwaukee/BMO Harris Bradley Center

26 Kris Kristofferson – Madison/Capitol Theater

26 Rickie Lee Jones – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

27 America – Madison/Capitol Theater

27 Journey w/Asia – Green Bay/Resch Center

28 Journey w/Asia – Madison/Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

29 Peter Frampton – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

30 Green Day – Green Bay/Resch Center

31 Steven Wright – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino



APRIL

1 The Music of Led Zeppelin (with members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra) – Madison/Overture Center

1 Emo Philips – Stoughton/Opera House

6 Gallagher – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom

7 Los Lobos – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom

9 Marshall Tucker Band w/Elvin Bishop – Milwaukee/Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

15 Dave Mason – Milwaukee/Turner Hall Ballroom

19 Brian Wilson (of the Beach Boys) – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

4/20-6/4 South Pacific – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater

27 Marc Maron – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

30 Beach Boys – Madison/Overture Center

MAY

6 Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood (of Whose Line Is It Anyway?) – Milwaukee/Pabst Theater

13 Chicago – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

28 Tony Bennett – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

31 Patton Oswalt – Madison/Orpheum Theater

JUNE

2 Norah Jones – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

3 Diana Krall – Madison/Overture Center

8 John Legend – Milwaukee/Riverside Theater

10 Styx w/The Guess Who & the Little River Band – Dubuque/America’s River Festival

17 Billy Joel – Green Bay/Lambeau Field

6/8-7/23 Back to the 50s – Fort Atkinson/Fireside Theater

JULY

12 Huey Lewis and the News – Oshkosh/Riverside Park

14 Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald – Mequon/Rotary Park