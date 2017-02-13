Kid of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is this our latest Kid of the Week. She lives in Marshall, and she was nominated by her cousin, Brenda. Brenda says that Lucy is a city girl turned country. She loves spending time on the farm. “She is a very busy little girl with wrangling cats, getting in trouble with Louie, and being straightened out by Big. By the end of the day, she is ready to take off her boots, dust herself off, and settle down with Mom and Dad and drift off to a peaceful slumber.”



