Magic 98 Valentine Deliveries 2017 . . . the Pictures

Raina and Donna Burkeland at Dean Health Plan
Jim, Carla Leuzinger, and Raina at CUNA Mutual
Jim, Karen Bergan, Cindy Dobrinsky, and Raina at USDA Farm Service Agency
Raina and Angela Gangstad at Madison Women’s Health
Raina and Angela Vandenorth at Affordable Dentures
Kim Henes at Midwest Equipment Specialists in McFarland
Kristen Kraus at Village of Cottage Grove
Leah Burns at home in McFarland with Olivia and Jack
Lindsay Long at Cardiac Science in Deerfield
Patti Olson at home in Cottage Grove
Gary with Cheyenne Rhinehart and Maxine Elliott @ the Goddard School in Verona
Pat and Gary with Susan Armstrong at Stellar Rehabilitation in Verona
Gary with Sara Laufenberg at ServPro Dane County West
Gary with Lynn Schulz at the Oregon School District Office
Alex Mason with Melissa Guth at the Central Library
Cindy Jorgensen, Jim, and Diane Lehman at Integrity Residential Services
Lanette with Jen Klute at US Bank
Jim and Ginger with Jenni Van Kauwenbergh at WPS
Ginger and Jim with Diana Andrews at Boumatic
Lanette with Karra Beach at Overture Center
Alex Mason and Lanette with Mara Clements at UW Hospital
Monica Scalissi and her coworkers Jenni and Sara at Evco Plastics in DeForest
Lanette with Paula Jurrens and the UW Transplant team
Alex with Sue Sheets at UW Health