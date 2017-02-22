Kathryn’s Blog: My Personal Color Key

As an artist, colors impress me so much that (quite a few years ago) I created a “color key” to help others understand my art more clearly. If you see one of my paintings and need some help understanding what I am trying to convey, I’m posting the short version.
Red: love
Blue: male
Yellow: emotion
Green: growth, healing
Purple: male love
Orange: female love
Black: the unknown
White: all goodness
Brown: the past
Gold: what we treasure of the past
Silver: the future
This formula works with mixing all the colors, too. Gray (black + white) becomes “what we don’t know about goodness,” and pink (red + white) becomes “all goodness love.”
I have popped the peppers pictured because they’re the realest red I could find!