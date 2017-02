Hayley is our latest Kid of the Week, nominated by her grandmother, Mary. Mary says, “Hayley has the best personality and it shows in her smiles. You can see it in her eyes. She lights up over the smallest things in life. She says the funniest things and is so smart. She is going to be a big sister in June.”

