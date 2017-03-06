Hunger’s Hope Radiothon This Thursday

One in nine people in southern Wisconsin struggles with hunger. For kids under 18, the figure is one in five. Help support the fight against hunger in southern Wisconsin by supporting the Hunger’s Hope Radiothon for Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin. Listen all day on Thursday, March 9, and call 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437) to help. It’s a great day to help because your donation will be instantly doubled between 6AM and 7PM. That means every dollar you donate, which normally provides three meals, will provide six!

Second Harvest is one of the most efficient charitable groups in the United States. Out of every dollar donated, 94 cents goes to putting food on tables. That means only six percent of donations goes to overhead—well below the national average for nonprofits, which is 30 percent. Charity Navigator has given Second Harvest its highest rating, four stars, for 11 years in a row, and only one percent of the nonprofits monitored by Charity Navigator can say that!

Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin meets nearly a million requests for help each year. Last year, 13.7 million meals were provided to 16 counties in southern Wisconsin. But it doesn’t happen without you. Join us on Thursday, March 9, and call 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437) to help.