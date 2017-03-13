Boz Is Back in Town

More than 50 years ago, a kid named William Scaggs enrolled at the UW, at the suggestion of a musician friend who was already attending school here, somebody he’d known in high school, a guy by the name of Steve Miller. Together they played at fraternity events and bars around town, often with another local guy named Ben Sidran. All three would spend a lifetime in the music business, and in the case of Scaggs (with a slight adjustment to his name) and Miller, more than a little bit of time at the top of the record charts.

Now, Boz Scaggs is returning to Madison for his first show in years, on Tuesday, June 20, at the Capitol Theater at Overture Center