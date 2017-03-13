Here’s Sophie: Kid of the Week

Sophie is from Belleville and she’s three-and-a-half. She was nominated by her grandma, Kit, who says, “Sophie is a bright, shining star with a huge and extremely lovable personality! Her heart is as big as her smile, and she brings joy to a room with her presence alone. Her delightful spirit immediately makes her the undeniable center of attention. I couldn’t be more proud to call Sophie my beautiful, charming and fascinating granddaughter!”

