I have found that naming things, especially cars, is just part of the writer in me. My first car was a VW Beetle and his name was Greg. I had a big old station wagon I called Rita. My aunt drove old Rambler that she called Urge, which really suited it. My first new car was Al, my second was Bruce, then there was Samual, then Jed, then Murry. Now, over here on the left, I would like you to meet my favorite car ever, El Royo!