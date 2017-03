This week’s Kid of the Week is Cruise from Waunakee. He’s seven months old, and his mom, Courtney, says, “Cruise lives up to his name! He is always on the go and isn’t afraid of anything! He enjoys meeting new people and also seeing familiar faces, but his favorite person is his mama. He loves fresh air on his face, and soft bunny snuggles at night.”

To learn about the prizes that Cruise wins for being Kid of the Week, and to register a great kid in your life to be next, click here.