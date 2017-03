Area Easter Egg Hunts

We did some hunting for you:

8 Eggstravaganza – Madison/Door Creek Church (6602 Dominion Dr.)

8 Easter Egg Hunt and Open Swim – Madison/SwimWest (1001 Deming Way)

8 Easter Egg Hunt – Cottage Grove/Northlawn Park

8 Community Egg Hunt – Edgerton/Floral & Garden Center (1101 N. Main St.)

8 Easter Eggstravaganza – Oregon/Prairie View Elementary

8 Easter Egg Hunt! (rain date April 15) – Stoughton/Mandt Park Ball Diamond

8 Rotary Easter Egg Hunt – Waunakee/Endres Manufacturing (802 Century Ave.)

8 Easter at the Y! – Watertown/Area YMCA (415 S. Eighth St.)

11 Easter Egg Hunt – Watertown/Township Hall (12803 S. Wacousta Rd.)

13 Underwater Egg Hunt – Cambridge/Cambridge Area Community Pool (802 W. Water St.)

14 – 16 Glow Quest Underground Egg Hunt – Blue Mounds/Cave of the Mounds

14 Jones Market Easter Event (includes egg hunt) – Ft. Atkinson/Jones Market (601 Jones Ave.)

15 ECO Egg Hunt/Great Egg Hunt & Spring Spectacular – Monona/Aldo Leopold Nature Center

15 Easter Egg Hunt – Madison/Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (5701 Raymond Rd.)

15 Easter Egg Hunt – Madison/DreamBank (1 N. Pinckney St.)

15 Easter Egg Hunt – Monona/Winnequah Park

15 Easter Egg Hunt – Cross Plains/Baer Park

15 Community Egg Hunt – Cottage Grove/America’s Best Flowers (4311 Vilas Hope Rd.)

15 Cottontail Classic 2017 – Fitchburg/McGaw Park

15 Annual Egg Hunt – Johnson Creek/I-94 at Hwy. 26

15 Easter Candy Hunt – Reedsburg/City Park

15 Eggstravaganza – DeForest/Fireman’s Park

15 Portage Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt – Portage/John Muir and Woodridge School grounds

15 Spring Fling Hunt – Ixonia/Ebert’s Greenhouse (W1795 Fox Rd.)

15 Sun Prairie Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt – Sun Prairie/Fireman’s Park

16 Easter Brunch (egg decorating, Easter candy and crafts) – Madison/The Edgewater

16 Easter Egg Hunt – Baraboo/Our Savior Lutheran Church (1120 Draper St.)

25 Sun Prairie’s Easter Egg Hunt – Sun Prairie/Angell Park

BYOB: Bring your own basket. Happy hunting from Magic 98!