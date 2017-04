Our latest Kid of the Week is Isabelle from Columbus. She’s seven, and her mom, Megan, says, “Isabelle is kindhearted, super silly, and so much fun to be around! I’m blessed to be her mom.”

Isabelle wins some great prizes—and your kid can win them, too. Learn more and sign up here.

To see pictures and learn about some of our other Kid of the Week winners, click here.