Kathryn’s Blog: Flowers for My Birthday

I have been working with flowers, on and off, since I was 18. White flowers are a small passion of mine. There is something wonderful about lines and form and shades of green that appeals to the designer in me. Don’t get me wrong, I love colors too, but white flowers make my heart thump.

The white flowers you see here are from an arrangement made for me for my birthday (this past Saturday) by Michelle Moran, who has been a florist since she was 16. She really knows her way around an arrangement! She has a heart of gold, too. It’s so nice to work for someone who is kind as well as enormously talented. Michelle is at Heirloom Floral, right on Main Street downtown in Stoughton. See her when you want to really impress someone!