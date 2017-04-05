Lanette’s Blog: On the Run Again

After being a pretty great runner in my prime (pre-kids), I haven’t run any real distance in quite a while. And now with my new “dark-and-early” work schedule, it’s really hard to find the time. But I signed up for a 5K that’s up in June. It’s the Her Madison 5K, and I’m really looking forward to it. So far my training has consisted of writing down in my phone that I need a new pair of running shoes. (Hey, it made the list, and that’s a big deal.) Running will mean so much more to me at this point of my life, which is why the Her Madison 5K made so much sense for me right now.

It’s the second year for this race, and the entire premise of it is that women need to do this kind of thing. We need to find the time and do this for ourselves. We’re so good at losing ourselves in the schedules and the routines, and lots of us wouldn’t have it any other way. But if we do this, in addition to being everything we can for everyone we love, then it just seems to complete the circle. It’s important to be in a place with other women who are also struggling to find themselves—and who have guilt when they leave their crying babies just to get out for a 30-minute run.

If this sounds all too real to you, I hope to see you at the Her Madison 5K. I hope I’ll have found time to get some new running shoes by then.