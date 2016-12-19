Meet Delle: Kid of the Week

Delle is our latest kid of the week. Her nana and papa, Cheri and Mike, say she was named Mardelle after a great-grandmother and two great aunts, but they call her Delle for short. “She brings joy and happiness to all those around her. She may be little but she has a huge personality. She is funny, witty, and talks all the time. We call her “Doctor Delle” because she gives us full checkups every time we are together. We would like to nominate her for your contest as she is adorable and brings smiles to everyone, including her brother Parker and sister Peyton.”

To find out how your kid can be next, click here.