Our Kid of the Week is Alyce, who is eight months old. Her mom, Nicole, says: “She is an extremely happy baby. She was born deaf, and she recently had corrective surgery that has given her the gift of hearing. She is enjoying learning to listen to music through your station each evening with Delilah, and is starting to say ‘Momma’ and ‘Dadda.’ Alyce is a blessing to everyone who knows her. She’s our princess!”

